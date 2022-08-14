Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Duo Nabbed After Investigation At Bank Ends In Crash Between BMW, School Bus In Hudson Valley
Weather

Rare Summer Nor'easter Could Be Headed To Region, Forecasters Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The first scenario for the storm path moving up from the mid-Atlantic would take it squarely north, affecting this region. The first scenario for the storm path moving up from the mid-Atlantic would take it squarely north, affecting this region.
The first scenario for the storm path moving up from the mid-Atlantic would take it squarely north, affecting this region. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The second scenario would see the storm path veer to the east. The second scenario would see the storm path veer to the east.
The second scenario would see the storm path veer to the east. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A pleasant, dry weekend marked by refreshing air with low humidity will be followed by the chance for a rare summer Nor'easter, according to forecasters.

Sunday, Aug. 14 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s and calm winds.

Clouds will thicken a bit on Monday, Aug. 15, which will be partly sunny, with a high temperature near 80 degrees, and a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

A storm developing across the mid-Atlantic on Monday will threaten this region on both Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to AccuWeather.com.

"Roughly 80 percent of Nor'easters occur between the months of October and April, so to get one in August is not the norm," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

The are two scenarios in play as far as the potential for the storm goes.

The first scenario would take the storm path squarely north, affecting this region Tuesday and Wednesday. (See the first image above.)

The second scenario would see the storm path veer to the east, meaning just a chance for showers in the region on both days. (Click on the second image above.)

Whichever scenario plays out, the system will push out to sea on Thursday, Aug. 18, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the storm system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.