Rare Summer Nor'easter Could Be Headed To Region, Forecasters Say

A pleasant, dry weekend marked by refreshing air with low humidity will be followed by the chance for a rare summer Nor'easter, according to forecasters.

Sunday, Aug. 14 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s and calm winds.

Clouds will thicken a bit on Monday, Aug. 15, which will be partly sunny, with a high temperature near 80 degrees, and a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

A storm developing across the mid-Atlantic on Monday will threaten this region on both Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to AccuWeather.com.

"Roughly 80 percent of Nor'easters occur between the months of October and April, so to get one in August is not the norm," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

The are two scenarios in play as far as the potential for the storm goes.

The first scenario would take the storm path squarely north, affecting this region Tuesday and Wednesday. (See the first image above.)

The second scenario would see the storm path veer to the east, meaning just a chance for showers in the region on both days. (Click on the second image above.)

Whichever scenario plays out, the system will push out to sea on Thursday, Aug. 18, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the storm system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

