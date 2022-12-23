Rapid Freeze To Follow New Round Of Rain, Gusty Winds As Cold Front Arrives

A new round of rain and wind from a massive storm system will accompany a cold front that will push through the region Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, leading to a dramatic drop in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

With blizzard-like conditions in much of the Midwest, more than 1,000 flights have been canceled as of early Thursday morning. Nationally, over there have been over a million power outages.

As the storm system moves off the coast, temperatures "will plummet from Friday afternoon to Friday night," according to AccuWeather.com, which noted that, "in some cases, a temperature drop of 30-50 degrees can occur in a matter of several hours."

"This is about as extreme of a temperature drop there can be in the Northeast," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

For a look at the timing for the rapid freeze-up as temperatures plunge from the 50s to below the freezing mark, see the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

The wind-chill factor on Christmas Eve on Saturday morning, Dec. 24 will be around zero degrees.

It will be mostly sunny during the day, but. the high temperature will only be in the upper teens to low 20s and wind gusts of around 20 mph will make it feel colder Saturday.

Christmas Eve night will be clear and bitterly cold with the overnight low in the teens.

The outlook for Christmas Day on Sunday, Dec. 25 calls for dry and brisk conditions, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid to upper 20s.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.