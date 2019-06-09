Contact Us
Rain Will Return: Big Change Coming After Rare Dry Weekend

Joe Lombardi
The next round of wet weather will arrive on Monday, June 10. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the high temperatures on Sunday, June 9. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

There's a big change coming following the first dry weekend of the spring.

Here's what to expect, and when:

Sunday, June 9: Mostly sunny skies will fade behind thickening clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with a high in the mid 70s inland and low 70s along the coast. (See second image above.) There will be a calm breeze with winds between 5 to 8 mph.

If you're heading to the beach, there will be a moderate risk of rip current development. Remember to heed the advice of local beach patrol and flag warning systems and swim near a lifeguard.

Monday, June 10: Mostly cloudy and rainy, with a high in the low 70s. Showers will arrive after 9 a.m. and continue at times during the day and evening. Up to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is possible.

Tuesday, June 11: Overnight showers, with thunderstorms possible, will continue through around noontime. Skies will gradually clear later in the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Wednesday, June 12: Mostly sunny with a high in the low 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

