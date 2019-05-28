Rain, Thunderstorms Start Stormy Stretch Of Days

Dangerous storms that have resulted in devastating tornadoes in the Midwest are heading east.

The good is the storms will not be as severe by the time they arrive in the tristate area, but we are in for a stretch of unsettled days with on and off precipitation.

The wet weather pattern starts on Tuesday, May 28 on a mostly cloudy and much cooler day with the temperature holding steady at around 60 degrees.

Showers will arrive after noon Tuesday, with periods of rain during the day and a chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. until around midnight. Up to a half inch of rain is possible.

There is a chance of morning showers on Wednesday, May 29, which will be partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the low to low to mid 70s.

Thursday, May 30 will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high in the low 80s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through the evening. Look for storms to arrive around 2 p.m.

Friday, May 3 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

