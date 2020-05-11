Quick-Moving Round Of Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds, Hail Could Cause Power Outages

The arrival of a cold front will bring with it a quick-moving system that will be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms with damaging winds that could cause power outages.

Small hail is also possible during the time frame for storm activity on Monday, May 11 from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Clouds will thicken Monday morning in advance of the storm. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The storms are expected to be most severe on Long Island and in coastal Connecticut.

Showers will taper off late in the evening followed by gradual clearing overnight with the low temperature dropping to the upper 30s.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan counties in the Hudson Valley and Litchfield County in Connecticut from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the mid 50s. Northwesterly winds will be between 10 to 18 miles per hour with gusts as high as 26-28 miles per hour.

