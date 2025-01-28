Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Storm That Will Lead To Freeze-Up

Projected snowfall totals have been released for storm that will sweep through the area early this week, ushering in a freeze-up and a new round of Arctic air.

Projected snowfall totals from the storm show generally 1 to 3 inches for most of the area, with 3 to 6 inches farther to the west, from Tuesday night, Jan. 29 into Wednesday morning, Jan. 30. (See first image above.)

Monday, Jan. 28 will be sunny with a high around the freezing mark.

There is a chance of snow overnight Monday into Tuesday prior to the stronger storm. A dusting is possible up until around noon Tuesday.

Rain is then likely in the afternoon Tuesday on a mostly cloudy day with the high climbing to 40 degrees, with the wind-chill factor between 20 and 30 degrees.

Rain will continue on and off through the evening before changing over to snow sometime after midnight on Wednesday.

Snow, which could be heavy at times, should continue through around daybreak. There's a chance of snow showers throughout the day Wednesday with the high staying in the mid-20s.

The snow will be followed by a freeze-up with icy conditions as the temperature holds steady in the low to mid 20s.

Thursday, Jan. 31 will be even colder, with the high temperature struggling to reach 15 degrees under sunny skies.

