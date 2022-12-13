Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Northeast

The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast.

The system is on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16.

In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system, according to the National Weather Service.

But farther inland, up to a foot of snowfall is possible in parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Projected accumulation totals are shown in the image above from AccuWeather.com with areas in the light blue forecast to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, 3 to 6 inches expected for areas in darker blue, and 6 to 12 inches in the areas shown in purple.

"If the storm were to track slightly farther to the east, it could pull cold air down the Hudson Valley and allow some snow to reach New York City," according to AccuWeather.com.

It will be mainly sunny on Tuesday, Dec. 13 with a high temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s, but colder wind-chill values.

Look for sunny skies Wednesday, Dec. 14 with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

The storm system is due to arrive sometime after midday Thursday before winding down late Friday night or in the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 17.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.