Projected Snowfall Totals Released For New Winter Storm Taking Aim On Northeast

Projected snowfall totals have been released for a new storm on track for the Northeast later this week.

The time frame for the system is Friday night, March 10 into Saturday, March 11, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the region is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall (shown in light blue in the image above from AccuWeather.com).

Areas farther west could see 3 to 6 inches (Columbia blue) and 6 to 12 inches (blue).

Areas farther east, including Long Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are now expected to see about an inch or less of accumulation.

Ahead of the expected arrival of the storm, the remainder of the workweek will be dry and breezy, the National Weather Service says.

The high temperature on Wednesday, March 8 will be in the mid-40s with plenty of sunshine, but with strong winds leading to wind-chill values in the teens and 20s.

Look for more of the same on Thursday, March 9 with a high temperature again in the mid-40s, and wind-chill values in the 20s.

Clouds will increase on Friday with a high temperature again in the mid-40s.

The storm is expected to arrive overnight Friday with precipitation continuing at times until around midday Saturday.

With the system's arrival several days away, there's uncertainty surrounding the track, timing, and strength of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

