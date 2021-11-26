Projected Snowfall Totals Released For End-Of-Thanksgiving Weekend Storm

Separate systems will bring the first accumulating snowfall to much of the region over the course of the next few days.

The larger, more widespread storm is expected at the end of Thanksgiving weekend from a Clipper system moving from west to east.

For a look at areas expected to see a mix of rain and snow (in pink), snow showers (light blue), and snow (blue) from the system, see the first image above.

Click on the second image above for a look at the widespread area where 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation (in light blue) is expected through Monday, Nov. 29, with some pockets of 3 to 6 inches predicted (darker blue).

On Black Friday, Nov. 26, areas well inland and north of Interstate 84 could see as much as an inch of snowfall.

There will be rain and showers for the entire region until early in the afternoon on a brisk and blustery Black Friday before skies become partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the low 40s, but wind gusts between 25 and 30 miles per hour will make it feel like it's in the 20s for much of the region. (Click on the third image above.)

The overnight low will fall to the upper 20s.

Saturday, Nov. 27 will be sunny with a high temperature near 40 and the overnight low in the mid 20s. The wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's in the single digits and teens for much of the region on Saturday. (Click on the fourth image above.)

Sunday, Nov. 28 will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

The Thanksgiving weekend-ending storm system is on track to arrive Sunday evening before skies gradually begin to clear overnight into Monday morning, Nov. 29.

Monday will be partly sunny and cold with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

