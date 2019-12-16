Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Powerful Storm System That Will Sweep Through Area

Projected snowfall totals have increased for the powerful storm that will bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region.

The storm will arrive Monday night, Dec. 16 and continue through Tuesday evening, Dec. 17.

A total of 3 inches of accumulation is now predicted for areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service in projections released early Monday morning. (See first image above.)

Some areas north of I-84 in Dutchess and Litchfield counties could see between 4 and 6 inches of snowfall. (See second image above.) Sleet and ice accumulations of up to 1 inch are possible. (See third image above.)

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for interior parts of the region from 6 p.m. Monday, until 6 p.m. Tuesday. (See fourth image above.) In New York City and Long Island, a slushy mix of about an inch of sleet and snow is expected.

Those traveling through the areas covered by the advisories should plan on slippery road conditions, the National Weather Service said, noting that hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening commutes.

Monday will be a cloud-covered day with snow flurries possible at times and a high temperature in the mid 30s, and wind-chill factor between 25 and 30 degrees.

The chance for snow and a wintry mix starts after nightfall Monday, most likely after 8 p.m.

There will be a wintry mix with snow at times overnight into Tuesday.

The chance for sleet and freezing rain will continue until around 9 a.m. Tuesday south of 1-287 and the Merritt Parkway when the temperature is expected to rise to the mid 30s.

North of those areas, the chance will last through mid-afternoon as the high temperature will struggle to get above 33 degrees. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s farther south.

Skies will gradually clear Tuesday evening and overnight, leading the way to a partly sunny and cold day on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the high temperature in the low 30s. There will be a slight chance of snow flurries in the afternoon.

Thursday, Dec. 19 will be sunny and very cold, with a high temperature only in the mid 20s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

