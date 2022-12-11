Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Parts Of Region As Storm System Moves In

Projected snowfall totals have increased for parts of the region as a storm system moves through the Northeast on Sunday, Dec. 11 with up to a half-foot of accumulation possible in some interior areas in New York and Connecticut mainly north of Interstate 84.

The latest projected accumulation totals are shown in the first image above from AccuWeather.com with areas in light blue expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, and 3 to 6 inches forecast for areas in darker blue.

Parts of New York State north of I-84 and northern Connecticut could see 4 to 6 inches of snowfall, while areas in northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts could get 3 to 4 inches.

Areas where accumulation predictions have ticked up now include parts of the Hudson Valley and Catskills in New York as well as northern Connecticut, including Hartford and Litchfield counties. (Click on the second image above from the National Weather Service.)

A trace to an inch of snowfall is now possible in New York City and on Long Island.

For a look at areas where a mix of rain and snow is possible (shown in pink) and areas where there could be intermittent snow (in blue), click on the third image above.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

A wintry mix and snow are possible in areas where the temperature drops at or below the freezing mark starting early Sunday afternoon and continuing through Sunday evening.

Precipitation is expected to gradually end by the early overnight hours prior to daybreak on Monday, Dec. 12, which will be partly sunny with high temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the precise timing, track, and strength of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.