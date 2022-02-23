Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Major Storm Taking Aim On Region

Projected snowfall totals have increased for a major new winter storm that is moving toward the Northeast.

The storm is expected to arrive in this region in the overnight hours late Thursday, Feb. 24 into Friday, Feb. 25, with most areas seeing several inches to as much as a half-foot in some spots.

"Snow is expected to develop Thursday night, changing over to a wintry mix and/or rain on Friday," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Wednesday morning, Feb. 23. "At this time, 2 to 5 inches of snow is possible before the changeover. The Friday morning commute will likely be impacted."

Heavy snow is likely for parts of the Northeast, especially in New England, with up to 18 inches possible in northwestern Massachusetts and southern Vermont and New Hampshire, according to AccuWeather.com.

Areas in light blue in the first image above are expected to see 1 to 3 inches, areas in Columbia blue 3 to 6 inches, areas in blue 6 to 12 inches, and areas in Royal blue 12 to 18 inches.

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday until around noontime, followed by gradual clearing as the high temperature reaches a spring-like low 60s, the National Weather Service says.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a drop in temperatures, as the high will be only in the mid 30s, with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

The storm is due to arrive right around midnight Friday with snowfall winding down from west to east starting late Friday morning, followed by a mix of rain and snow, the National Weather Service says. Sleet could be heavy at times during the day on Friday.

Skies will clear Friday night, leading to a sunny day on Saturday, Feb. 26 with a high temperature in the low 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

