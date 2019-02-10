Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Killed After SUV Makes Illegal U-Turn In Hit-Run Route 9W Crash, Police Say
Weather

Potentially Record-Breaking Heat Will Be Followed Showers, Storms

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Rain will spread on Thursday, Oct. 3 after a scorcher on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Rain will spread on Thursday, Oct. 3 after a scorcher on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Potentially record-breaking heat will be followed by a cold front bringing showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Here's what to expect:

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s on a partly sunny day. The chance for showers and storms starts at 3 p.m. The storm chance remains until 8 p.m. Showers are possible through late in the evening.

Thursday, Oct. 3: Temperatures will drop thanks to a storm system that could bring up to a half-inch of rain on a cloudy day with a high temperature of around 60 degrees. The chance for more rain remains for the overnight.

Friday, Oct. 4: Partly sunny and comfortable with a high temperature in the mid 60s. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.