Potential Nor'easter Takes Aim On Region Just In Time For Thanksgiving Travel

A new Nor'easter has the potential to bring soaking rain, snowfall in some spots, and gusty winds to the region in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

The time frame for effects from the storm is Monday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Nov. 24.

"We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

A clearer picture of the precise path the storm will take, and more specifics on timing and areas expected to be hit hardest, are several days away.

For the rest of this week, expect some head-spinning changes in temperatures.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 will be mostly sunny and dry with a high in the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

A front will then arrive that will bring precipitation for parts of the Northeast.

In fact, on Thursday, Nov. 18, temperatures will be in the mid 60s, with the daytime high across the region being generally about 10 degrees above average. The mercury could even be near 70 degrees in some spots.

The topsy turvy trend will continue on Friday, Nov. 19 with temperatures plummeting again, with the daytime high expected to be only in the mid 40s.

"A cold front is expected to trigger showers later on Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday morning before the roller coaster makes a drastic dip once again," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski said.

The dip in temperatures to end the week will be triggered by a new round of rain and showers overnight Thursday into Friday.

After showers taper off before daybreak Friday, skies will become sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Saturday, Nov. 20 will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 40s.

Temperatures will climb a bt on Sunday, Nov. 21 as the storm system approaches, with a high in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.