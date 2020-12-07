Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Weather

Potential Increases For Light Accumulating Snowfall This Week

Joe Lombardi
As temperatures remain colder-than-normal through midweek, there's now an increasing possibility for a brief round of light accumulating snowfall.
As temperatures remain colder than normal through midweek, there's now an increasing possibility for a brief round of light accumulating snowfall.

The quick-moving system will sweep through the region on Wednesday morning, Dec. 9.

The time frame for snowfall is currently from about 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. During that time, a trace to a half-inch or inch of accumulation is possible, which could cause slippery road conditions.

After that window for snowfall, temperatures will gradually climb to a high temperature of around 40 degrees on Wednesday, which will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

There's also a chance of some scattered snow flurries overnight Monday, Dec. 7 into Tuesday, Dec. 8. No accumulation is expected.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny on another cold day with a high temperature in the upper 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

