Potent Storm With Damaging Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes Taking Aim On Region

A potent storm headed to the region will be packed with damaging wind gusts, hail, and possible isolated tornadoes.

It's on track to arrive overnight Friday, March 31 into Saturday, April 1, with scattered thunderstorms at times through early Saturday evening before the system moves out. Wind gusts could be 60 miles per hour or more. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Ahead of the storm, there will be plenty of sunshine Thursday, March 30, and a high temperature in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be breezy though with wind-chill values in the 20s and gusts up to around 25 miles per hour.

Friday, March 31 will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers starting in the mid-afternoon. The high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

The temperature will rise to a high in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday as the storm system pushes through.

Around a half-inch of rainfall is expected from the storm.

Skies will gradually clear overnight into Sunday, April 2, which will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature of around 50 degrees.

There's still some uncertainty surrounding the exact timing, track, and strength of the storm.

