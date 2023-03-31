Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Weather

Potent Storm Nears: Here's When Damaging Wind Gusts Could Cause Power Outages

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Powerful wind gusts will be the main threat from the potent storm system. Powerful wind gusts will be the main threat from the potent storm system.
Powerful wind gusts will be the main threat from the potent storm system. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The storm system will be accompanied by damaging wind gusts, hail, and possible isolated tornadoes. The storm system will be accompanied by damaging wind gusts, hail, and possible isolated tornadoes.
The storm system will be accompanied by damaging wind gusts, hail, and possible isolated tornadoes. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages will be the main threat from a potent storm system that will sweep through the region.

It's on track to arrive overnight Friday, March 31 into Saturday, April 1, with scattered thunderstorms at times through early Saturday evening before the system moves out, according to the National Weather Service. 

Wind gusts during the height of the storm will be as high as 50 to 60 miles per hour. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Ahead of the storm, Friday, March 31 will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers starting in the mid-afternoon, the weather service says. The high temperature will range from the low to mid-50s.

The temperature will rise to a high in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday as the storm system pushes through.

Rain will be heavy at times during the height of the storm. Around a half-inch of rainfall is expected from the storm.

Hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible. (Click on the second image above.)

Skies will gradually clear overnight into Sunday, April 2, which will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature of around 50 degrees.

There's still some uncertainty surrounding the exact timing, track, and strength of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.