Pop-Up Showers, Thunderstorms Will Be Followed By Big Change In Temperatures

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the next 24 hours or so, which will lead to a big change in temperatures.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Sunday, May 16: There will be a chance for showers throughout the day, with an increased chance in the afternoon into the evening, when scattered thunderstorms will also be possible.

The high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

For areas where the storm chance is highest (shown in dark green), see the image above.

Monday, May 17: There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, followed by a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will again be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday, May 18: An early taste of summer starts as temperatures will climb into the upper 70s with some parts of the region seeing a high of around 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday, May 19: Sunny and even warmer with a high temperature climbing into the low to mid 80s.

Thursday, May 20: It will be warm once again, and another 80-degree day, with partly sunny skies and the high in the low to mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.