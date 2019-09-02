Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Photos: Long Island Tornado Touchdown Confirmed

Joe Lombardi
A photo by the Shirley Drive In shows the tornado in Manorville late in the afternoon on Labor Day. Photo Credit: The Shirley Drive In
A view of the tornado that touched down in eastern Suffolk County from Bellport Bay. Photo Credit: Rachel Somers
Another view of the tornado. Photo Credit: Carla Smith from Smith Point Camp Grounds

This story has been updated.

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that a tornado touched down on Long Island on Labor Day afternoon.

The tornado touched down in eastern Suffolk County in Manorville, just north of Route 27 (Sunrise Highway) in the area of Dayton Avenue from 4:33 p.m. to 4:38 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

After touching down on Dayton Avenue, the twister went northeast through the southern end of adjacent Rosewood Street and then across intersecting cross street of South Street. It then crossed the Long Island Expressway near Exit 69.

Numerous downed trees and wires were reported there shortly after a Tornado Watch had been briefly issued for part of eastern Suffolk County that expired at 5:15 p.m. Monday.

The EF0 tornado had winds of 85 miles per hour and traveled roughly 1.6 miles across Manorville, the National Weather Service said.

A determination of tornado touchdown is made after experts assess the pattern of the damage it caused. Tornado damage often has a chaotic appearance, with larger uprooted trees often crossing each other.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

