Photos: Long Island Tornado Touchdown Confirmed

This story has been updated.

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that a tornado touched down on Long Island on Labor Day afternoon.

The tornado touched down in eastern Suffolk County in Manorville, just north of Route 27 (Sunrise Highway) in the area of Dayton Avenue from 4:33 p.m. to 4:38 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

After touching down on Dayton Avenue, the twister went northeast through the southern end of adjacent Rosewood Street and then across intersecting cross street of South Street. It then crossed the Long Island Expressway near Exit 69.

Numerous downed trees and wires were reported there shortly after a Tornado Watch had been briefly issued for part of eastern Suffolk County that expired at 5:15 p.m. Monday.

The EF0 tornado had winds of 85 miles per hour and traveled roughly 1.6 miles across Manorville, the National Weather Service said.

A determination of tornado touchdown is made after experts assess the pattern of the damage it caused. Tornado damage often has a chaotic appearance, with larger uprooted trees often crossing each other.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.