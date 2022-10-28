Peak Fall Colors: Ideal Foliage Leaf-Peeping Weather To Arrive

Optimal weather for fall foliage viewing in will soon arrive as the colors hit their peak, according to the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, high pressure will provide ideal conditions for leaf-peeping, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, officials from the National Weather Service in New York said.

"Many areas have now moved into peak fall colors, with other areas getting close to it. Be sure to catch the colors before they fade!" officials said.

