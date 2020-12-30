Parts Of Region Will See Snowfall Overnight Before Arrival Of New Year's Storm

Ahead of a larger storm brews for New Year's Day, there will be a separate round of precipitation for the region overnight with areas farther north and inland seeing a wintry mix.

For New York City, Long Island, and the surrounding suburbs in New York and Connecticut, the overnight low temperature Wednesday night, Dec. 30 into Thursday morning, Dec. 31 will remain several degrees above the freezing mark, so precipitation will be all rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday for parts of the area mainly north of I-84. (See the first image above.)

A light wintry mix is expected in those areas after nightfall Wednesday with a light glaze of freezing rain, and the potential for an inch or so of accumulation by daybreak on Thursday, Dec. 31, with slippery road conditions expected. Parts of the Adirondacks could see 2-4 inches of accumulation.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy will be around 40 degrees with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

After the precipitation Thursday morning, cloudy skies will give way to afternoon sunshine. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s.

The arrival of the larger storm will now come during the day on New Year's Day, Friday, Jan. 1.

New Year's Eve evening, on Thursday, will be partly cloudy with the overnight low temperature in the upper 20.

Clouds will increase on New Year's Day with a high temperature Friday in the upper 30s.

As the storm system arrives, we'll see rain and sleet after 4 p.m., continuing until 8 p.m., when there will be a rise in temperatures to around the 40-degree mark.

Rain will continue overnight into Saturday, Jan. 2. It will become partly sunny by around noontime, with the high temperature reach the low 50s.

