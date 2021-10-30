Not Over Yet: Second Round Of Soaking Rain Will Sweep Through Region Heading Into Halloween

It's been a stormy stretch of weather in the days leading up to Halloween.

The largest round of heavy rain, with local downpours and flash flooding, swept through the region Friday night, Oct. 29 through the overnight hours into around daybreak on Saturday, Oct. 30.

After a brief respite from the rain during the morning and early afternoon, rain, heavy at times, will return in the middle of the afternoon Saturday and continue at times until late Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

But there's some good news and a couple of fronts. First, wind speed is expected to be relatively moderate, lessening the chances of scattered power outages.

Second, the outlook for Halloween calls for dry conditions, with just a slight chance of showers.

Another three-quarters of an inch to one inch of rain is possible Saturday, bringing the potential for a total of 2 inches of rain from the two-day storm system.

Saturday's high temperature will be around 60 degrees will mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

The outlook for Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31 calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 60s, and just a slight chance of a passing shower in the morning into the early afternoon.

A week later, at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, it will be time to “fall back” one hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time.

