Nor'easter Will Bring Soaking Rainfall, Strong Winds That Could Cause Power Outages

The season's first Nor'easter will bring widespread soaking rainfall followed by gusty, strong winds that could cause power outages.

The storm, which has developed off the Delmarva Peninsula, is intensifying it moves north, will arrive Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 16 and continue overnight before ending Thursday morning, Oct. 17.

Preliminary forecast rainfall amounts are around 1.5 to 2 inches with locally heavier amounts.

Widespread flooding is not expected, but isolated minor flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas is possible.

Coastal Flood Advisories and Coastal Flood Statements are in effect for the high-tide cycle from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning, Oct. 17.

Clouds will increase Wednesday morning. Rain will arrive after 4 p.m. and continue through late in the evening. Look for the heaviest rainfall at around 8 p.m.

Up to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible. The high temperature will be around 65 degrees.

Rain will end before dawn with a chance of showers through the morning on Thursday. The strong winds will then arrive. Wind will be out of the west at 20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Power outages are possible.

Another three-quarters of rain is likely overnight through the morning.

The afternoon will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 60 degrees.

