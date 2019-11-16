Nor'easter Will Bring Rain, Strong Winds, Wintry Mix To Some Parts Of Region

A Nor'easter will batter the region with rain and wind with some areas farthest inland seeing sleet, freezing rain and ice.

The weekend will end with another dry day on Sunday, Nov. 17, which will be sunny to start the day before clouds increase and the winds pick up. The high temperature will be around 40 degrees, but it will feel colder, with the wind-chill factor in the 20s.

The potent storm arrives overnight at around 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. The low temperature will be right around the freezing mark for most of the region overnight, keeping the precipitation to rain. North of I-84, there will be a wintry mix and some patches of ice farthest north and on higher elevations in the morning. (See images above.)

Rain will continue through the early afternoon Monday. Though the high temperature will climb to the low to mid 40s, wind between 13 and 17 mph will make it feel like it's between 20 and 30 degrees.

Up to a half-inch of precipitation is possible.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperatures in the mid 40s.

