Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Nor'easter Will Bring Rain, Strong Winds, Wintry Mix To Some Parts Of Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the dividing line between a wintry mix (pink) and rain (green) overnight Sunday, Nov. 17 into Monday, Nov. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Areas shown in pink will see sleet, freezing rain and ice. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A Nor'easter will batter the region with rain and wind with some areas farthest inland seeing sleet, freezing rain and ice.

The weekend will end with another dry day on Sunday, Nov. 17, which will be sunny to start the day before clouds increase and the winds pick up. The high temperature will be around 40 degrees, but it will feel colder, with the wind-chill factor in the 20s.

The potent storm arrives overnight at around 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. The low temperature will be right around the freezing mark for most of the region overnight, keeping the precipitation to rain. North of I-84, there will be a wintry mix and some patches of ice farthest north and on higher elevations in the morning. (See images above.)

Rain will continue through the early afternoon Monday. Though the high temperature will climb to the low to mid 40s, wind between 13 and 17 mph will make it feel like it's between 20 and 30 degrees.

Up to a half-inch of precipitation is possible.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.