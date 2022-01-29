Nor'easter: How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region

Snowfall totals from the powerful Nor'easter that is winding down from west to east Saturday afternoon, Jan. 29, are quickly coming in.

Here are some totals from the National Weather Service and other reports as of Saturday around noontime or later in the afternoon. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.

New York

New York City

Central Park, 7.5 inches

Nassau County

Jericho, 12 inches

Plainedge, 16 inches

Seaford, 12 inches

Suffolk County

Centereach, 17.8 inches

Commack, 16.2 inches

Deer Park, 18.5 inches

Islip Airport, 22 inches

Sayville, 17.5 inches

Westchester County

Croton-on-Hudson, 5.1 inches

White Plains, 7 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 5.5 inches

Orange County

Monroe, 5.5 inches

West Gardnertown, 4 inches inches

Rockland County

New City, 2.2 inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bridgeport, 10.4 inches

Fairfield, 7 inches

Shelton, 8.2 inches

Hartford County

East Windsor, 7.5 inches

North Glastonbury, 7 inches

Middlesex County

Chester, 8 inches

Clinton, 12 inches

New Haven County

East Haven, 9 inches

Woodmont, 8 inches

New London County

Ledyard Center, 14 inches

Niantic, 10 inches

Tolland County

Coventry, 10 inches

Windham County

Killingly, 14 inches

Plainfield, 18 inches

Massachusetts

Boston, 17 inches

Hampden

Ludlow, 4.5 inches

West Springfield, 4 inches

Worcester

Douglas, 12.5 inches

Northbridge, 11.5 inches

