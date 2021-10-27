Nor'easter: Here Are Highest Reported Rainfall Totals, Wind Speeds From Throughout Region

A powerful Nor'easter that is now moving through New England brought even more rainfall than originally projected to the region, along with scattered flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour that led to thousands of power outages.
Here are some of the highest reported rainfall totals from around the region on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from the National Weather Service:
New York
Saint James, Suffolk County, 5.35 inches, 8:03 p.m. Tuesday
Spring Valley, Rockland County, 5.06 inches, 8:08 p.m. Tuesday
Mahopac, Putnam County, 4.99 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday
Mount Kisco, Westchester County, 4.92 inches, 12:55 p.m. Tuesday
Armonk, Westchester County, 4.90 inches, 8:08 p.m. Tuesday
Stony Brook, Suffolk County, 4.82 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday
Suffern, Rockland County, 4.74 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday
Brewster, Putnam County, 3.9 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday
Warwick, Orange County, 4.56 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday
Searingtown, Nassau County, 3.51 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday
Midtown Manhattan, New York City, 3.27 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday
Connecticut
Danbury, Fairfield County, 4.4 inches, 8:09 p.m. Tuesday
Bethany, New Haven County, 4.26 inches, 8:07 p.m. Tuesday
New London, New London County, 3.36 inches, 8:08 p.m. Tuesday
Saybrook Manor, Middlesex County, 3.17 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday
Shelton, Fairfield Couty, 4.01 inches, 8:01 p.m. Tuesday
Massachusetts
Here are some of the highest reported wind speeds from around the region on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 27 from the National Weather Service:
New York
Great Gull Island, Suffolk County, 52 mph, 9:55 a.m. Tuesday
Larchmont Harbor, Westchester County, 49 mph, 8:18 a.m. Tuesday
Blue Point, Suffolk County, 48 moh, 10:07 a.m. Tuesday
Bayville, Nassau County, 41 mph, 7:39 a.m. Tuesday
Westchester County Airport, White Plains, 40 mph 11:06 a.m. Tuesday
Connecticut
New Haven Airport, 55 mph, 11:18 a.m. Tuesday
Greenwich, 54 mph, 11 a.m., Tuesday
Bridgeport, 48 mph, 11:16 a.m. Tuesday
Bradley Airport, Hartford County, 43 mph, 4:36 a.m. Wednesday
Massachusetts
Scituate, Plymouth County, 87 mph, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday
Deer Island Peninsula in Boston, 74 mph, 5:02 a.m. Wednesday
Worcester Airport, Worcester County, 45 mph, 5:16 a.m. Wednesday
Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, Hampden County, 43 mph, 5:49 a.m. Wednesday
Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.
After a respite from the wet weather on Thursday, Oct. 28 with mostly sunny skies, another system moving from west to east could bring a new round of heavy rain and gusty winds Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30.
The preliminary outlook for Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31 calls for partly sunny skies.
A week later, at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, it will be time to “fall back” one hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.