Nor'easter: Gusty Winds Remain Following 'Unique' Storm With Wide-Ranging Snowfall Totals

The rain and snow from a potent late-winter Nor'easter have tapered off, but gusty winds remain with additional power outages possible on Wednesday, March 15.

Expect occasional gusts up to 40 mph through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s, though the wind will make it feel about 10 degrees colder. Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday will gradually give way to sunshine.

As for precipitation totals from the system, it was one of the most unique storms in a while.

In many cases, inland areas with the highest elevations saw the most snowfall while neighboring localities just miles away saw a fraction as much snow. (See the image above from the National Weather Service.)

Thursday, March 16 will be partly sunny and continued breezy with a high temperature in the upper 40s, but wind-chill values in the 20s.

St. Patrick's Day on Friday, March 17 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of around 50 degrees. There's a slight chance of showers from the late afternoon through the evening.

