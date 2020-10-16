Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

NOAA Releases 2020-21 Winter Outlook: Here's What It Says About Northeast, Effects Of La Niña

Joe Lombardi
A look at NOAA's precipitation outlook for the winter of 2020-21. Photo Credit: NOAA
A look at NOAA's temperature outlook for the winter of 2020-21. Photo Credit: NOAA
This video summarizes NOAA's winter outlook for temperature, precipitation, and drought for the 2020-21 winter.
This video summarizes NOAA's winter outlook for temperature, precipitation, and drought for the 2020-21 winter. Video Credit: NOAA Climate

The Northeast could be spared from a harsh winter for the third year in a row, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The potential for another warmer-than-average winter is being driven by the presence of La Niña, an ocean-atmosphere phenomenon stationed in the Pacific Ocean that alters weather patterns worldwide.

For the Northeast, La Niña usually results in above-average temperatures and a wetter-than-average winter, but with a lack of big snowstorms or blizzards.

NOAA released its outlook for the winter of 2020-21 on Thursday, Oct. 15. You can view it here.

For a look at NOAA's precipitation outlook for the winter of 2020-21, see the first image above.

The precipitation outlook for the winter of 2020-21 is the second image above.

A video summarizing NOAA's outlook for temperature, precipitation, and drought for the 2020-21 winter is available in the third image above.

