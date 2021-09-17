Next Tropical Storm Of 2021 Hurricane Season Forming Off East Coast

The next named storm of the 2021 hurricane season is now developing.

It's off the East Coast of the United States and could become a tropical depression or tropical storm on Friday night, Sept. 17, or Saturday, Sept. 18, forecasters say.

It has moved about 250 miles east of Norfolk, Virginia on mid-afternoon Friday. (See first image above.)

The next names in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season are Odette and Peter.

"Shower and thunderstorm activity is becoming more organized near this new center," National Hurricane Center said Friday afternoon. "If these development trends continue, then a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later today or tonight while the low moves toward the Northeast or East-Northeast at 10 to 15 mph, away from the United States Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts."

It is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rains to portions of Newfoundland by Sunday night, Sept. 19.

"This system is also expected to bring high surf to portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast US coasts and Atlantic Canada through this weekend," the Hurricane Center said.

Another system in the Atlantic basin moving North-Northeast is located about midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands. (See the second image above.)

"Conditions are expected to be conducive for further development during the next couple of days, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend or early next week," the National Hurricane Center said.

That system has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a high (80 percent) chance during the next five days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

