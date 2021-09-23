Newly Named Tropical Storm Expected To Become Major Hurricane: Here's Projected Track

A new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic basin that's expected to become a major hurricane.

Sam became the 18th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season on Thursday morning, Sept. 23, after the National Hurricane Center upgraded it from tropical depression status.

"It is noteworthy that this is the second earliest formation of the 18th named storm in the Atlantic basin, moving ahead of the 2005 hurricane season, and only trailing last year," the National Hurricane Center said.

It's expected to become a hurricane status within days as it approaches the islands of the northern Caribbean.

Just before noontime Thursday, Sam was located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean about 1,860 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It has maximum sustained winds near 50 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast to occur during the next several days, and Sam is now forecast to become a hurricane on Friday, Sept. 24, and be near major hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend, the Hurricane Center said.

For its projected track, see the first two images above.

There's uncertainty over its long-term path.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

