New Winter Weather Forecasts: 'Snow-verload' For Parts Of US, 'Wet, Wild' One In This Area

Parts of the United States will see a "snow-verload" during what will be a stormy winter for most of the nation, according to two brand-new long-range forecasts.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a "wet and wild" 2019-20 winter in the Northeast. The Farmers' Almanac says this region will see "a good amount of snow."

Overall, the Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for "shivers, snowflakes ... and strong storms" with the "snow-verload" affecting mainly northern states in the west and midwest.

"This winter will be remembered for strong storms bringing heavy rain and sleet, not to mention piles of snow," it said.

In the Northeast, look for what the almanac calls a "wet and wild" winter.

"More wet than white conditions will leave sludgy messes that freeze during the overnights," it says.

The Old Farmer's Almanac is the nation's oldest continually published periodical. It's been in existence since 1792.

The Farmers' Almanac, meanwhile, predicts the 2019-2020 season will be "another wild ride" with frigid temperatures and "hefty snowfalls" affecting a majority of the country.

The two almanacs are not affiliated. The Farmers' Almanac, by the way, is hardly a startup. It was established in 1818.

It's calling for colder-than-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for the Northeast and warns of “not only a good amount of snow, but also a wintry mix of rain and sleet, especially along the coast.”

You can compare the winter forecasts below:

Old Farmer's Almanac

Farmers' Almanac

