New Update: How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout The Region

A strong, quick-moving storm system brought several inches of snow to most of the region while creating hazardous driving conditions over the entire area.
There were numerous crashes and some road closures during the height of the storm Saturday afternoon and evening, Jan. 18.
Here's a look at snowfall totals from throughout the region.
New York City
Central Park, 2.1 inches
Westchester County
Armonk, 3 inches
Larchmont, 2.5 inches
Mount Kisco, 3.3 inches
Rye Brook, 3 inches
Nassau County
Bethpage, 3.3 inches
East Meadow, 2.5 inches
Farmingdale, 2.5 inches
Franklin Square, 2.5 inches
Glen Cove, 3.2 inches
Syosset, 3 inches
Wantagh, 2.6 inches
Suffolk County
Commack, 2.9 inches
Lindenhurst, 2 inches
Mount Sinai, 2.7 inches
Patchogue, 1.5 inches
Smithtown, 2.5 inches
Stony Brook, 2.4 inches
Fairfield County
Bridgeport, 2.5 inches
Danbury, 3.3 inches
Easton, 3.8 inches
Fairfield, 3 inches
Greenwich, 3.5 inches
New Canaan, 3.8 inches
Newtown, 3.5 inches
Weston, 4.6 inches
Putnam County
Brewster, 3.2 inches
Mahopac, 3 inches
Putnam Valley, 3 inches
Dutchess County
Millbrook, 2.8 inches
Stanford, 6 inches
Tivoli, 3 inches
Rockland County
New City, 2.8 inches
Stony Point, 2.5 inches
Orange County
Gardnertown, 4 inches
Monroe, 2.5 inches
West Point, 3 inches
Ulster County
Kingston, 4 inches
Sullivan County
Kiamesha Lake, 3.5 inches
Be sure to leave the snowfall total for your hometown by posting a comment below.
