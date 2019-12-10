New Update: Here Are Latest Snowfall Projections, Time Frame For Storm

Rain will transition over to snow from the northwest to the southeast between midnight and daybreak Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The latest snowfall predictions were released late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 10 by the National Weather Service.

Generally, 1-2 inches of snowfall is now being predicted for areas south of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway in New York and Connecticut, including New York City and Long Island, Westchester and Fairfield counties, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Suffolk, Northern Westchester and Northern Fairfield County could see 2 to 3 inches. (See first image above.)

In Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties, initial projections of 3 inches of snowfall have been updated to 1-2 inches in Rockland and Orange and 2-3 inches in Putnam.

North of I-84, 1 to 2 inches is expected in Dutchess, an inch or so in Ulster and Sullivan counties and 3 to 4 inches in Litchfield County, Connecticut. (See second image above.)

Winter Weather Advisories are now in effect for New York City and Long Island as well as Westchester and Fairfield counties from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday. (See third image above.)

For the Wednesday morning commute, travel is expected to be slippery as snow will accumulate before tapering off at around noontime. School closures now seem likely.

The drop in temperatures will continue during the day Wednesday with the high temperature only in the mid 30s, but the wind-chill factor between 25 and 30 degrees.

Thursday, Dec. 12 will be sunny and even colder with a high temperature in the low 30s.

Friday, Dec. 13 will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with a high temperature around 40 to 42 degrees.

