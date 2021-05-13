New Summer 2021 Forecast Reveals When To Expect Frequent Storms, Hottest Stretch

Most associate summer with sun and fun.

But it's also a season marked by severe weather, including storms, wildfires, extreme heat, and droughts.

The first part of the summer will feature frequent thunderstorms across the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.

Those storms in June and July will help ward off long-duration heat waves. (See first and second images above.)

The hottest conditions of the summer will come in August, according to AccuWeather's lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok.

“We could have a dry spell later in the summer that could spark some intense heat for a time,” Pastelok said.

New York City is projected to see 16 to 21 days of 90 degrees or higher this summer (compared to 20 last summer), and Boston between 13 and 18 such days (compared to 14 in 2020).

For a look at projected 90-degree days in the summer of 2021 for major Northeast cities, click on the third image above.

Overall, AccuWeather projects temperatures to be around 1 to 3 degrees above normal across the Northeast this summer.

