New Storm Will Bring Accumulating Snowfall, Cause Slippery Travel Conditions: Here's Latest

A brand-new storm will bring widespread accumulating snowfall to the region and cause slippery travel conditions.

It's due to arrive during the day Wednesday, Jan. 25. It could dump up to a foot of snow across some interior areas, with generally around 2 inches of accumulation around the I-95 corridor, unlike the first storm of this week, according to AccuWeather.com.

If it happens, it would be the first measurable snowfall of the 2022-23 season in New York City.

The currently projected timing for the system has it moving from west to east starting around midday Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Similar to the storm Sunday, Jan. 22 into Monday, Jan. 23, parts of upstate New York and northern New England could see between 6 and 12 inches of snowfall from the second system.

For the first projected snowfall totals for the storm see the image above:

1 to 3 inches (sky blue),

3 to 6 inches (Columbia blue),

6 to 12 inches (blue),

12 to 18 inches (royal blue).

In advance of the storm, skies will gradually become clear Monday evening, leading to a partly sunny and brisk day on Tuesday, Jan. 24, with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s, with wind-chill values in the 20s.

Temperatures will rise overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Jan. 26, climbing into the mid to upper 40s, washing away the accumulating snowfall in most areas with precipitation changing over to rain.

Gusty winds will be as high as 35 miles per hour after midnight Thursday, with precipitation winding down generally around daybreak.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with the temperature falling in the afternoon into the low 40s to upper 30s with more gusty winds.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

