Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

New Storm Systems Expected To Bring Separate Rounds Of Snow To Parts Of Northeast

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The midweek storm system will mainly affect upstate New York and northern New England.
The midweek storm system will mainly affect upstate New York and northern New England. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Just days after one of the most powerful winter Nor'easters in years dumped more than two feet of snow in some spots, two separate systems will have the potential to cause some travel disruptions this well.

But unlike the weekend Nor'easter which hit coastal areas the hardest, these upcoming systems are expected to track much farther north and inland.

Monday, Jan. 31, and Tuesday, Feb. 1 will both be sunny, cold, and dry with wind-chill values in the single digits before the unsettled pattern arrives at midweek.

The first storm system moving from the west to east will mainly affect upstate New York and northern New England on Groundhog Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2 into Thursday, Feb. 3.

According to AccuWeather.com, as much as 6 to 12 inches is expected in areas farthest north. (Marked in dark blue in the image above.) Between 3 to 6 inches is being predicted in areas in blue, and 1 to 3 inches in those parts of the region marked in Columbia blue.

The next system could bring more snow farther north and inland during the day on Friday, Feb. 4. Areas closer to the coast should see all rain. The snow chance will continue into Friday.

There's uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of that late-week system, and it's too early to make predictions for potential snowfall.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.