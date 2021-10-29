New Storm System With Heavy Downpours, Strong Wind Gusts Could Cause Power Outages

A new storm system will bring more soaking rain and damaging wind gusts to the region.

The time frame for storm activity is after nightfall on Friday, Oct. 29 into early Saturday evening, Oct. 30.

Friday will be cloudy throughout the day with the high temperature in the mid 50s.

Conditions will become blustery, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour after the rain arrives around 9 p.m. Friday, leading to possible power outages.

Up to an inch of new rainfall is possible by daybreak on Saturday.

Rain will continue at times throughout the day and into the early evening Saturday with locally heavy downpours.

Another three-quarters of an inch to one inch of rain possible, bringing the potential for a total of 2 inches of rain from the new system.

"Even though the storm is forecast to keep moving steadily along, it will tend to pivot over the region as it weakens," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

As a result, some parts of the region will see "much heavier, drenching periods of rain for a time," according to AccuWeather.

After the rain tapers off by late Saturday afternoon, there will be scattered showers through the early evening hours.

Saturday's high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

The outlook for Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31 calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 60s and a slight chance of a passing shower in the morning into the early afternoon.

A week later, at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, it will be time to “fall back” one hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time.

