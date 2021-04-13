New Storm System Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern

A new storm is headed to the region and it will bring days of dreary weather and a big change in the weather pattern, including a drop in temperatures.

Tuesday, April 13 will be a dry day with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and a high temperature in the low 60s.

After a partly sunny start on Wednesday, April 14, clouds will increase in the afternoon as the high temperature reaches the mid 60s.

The slow-moving system will then begin to make its way to the region, starting by the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday, bringing rounds of wet weather.

There will be on-and-off showers and some periods of a steadier rain.

There will be showers overnight and throughout the day on Thursday, April 15, which will be colder, with the high temperature only in the mid 40s. Wind strength will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Precipitation will mainly be in the form of rain into Friday, April 16, with rain heavy at times.

Friday will be cloudy and rainy with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

About 2 inches of rainfall is expected from Wednesday afternoon until Friday night.

