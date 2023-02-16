New Storm System Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

A new storm system that will sweep through the region will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern.

The system is due to arrive with showers Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16 with rain expected during the evening into Friday morning, Feb. 17, according to the National Weather Service.

Close to an inch of rain is possible before the system moves out Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will knock temperatures back down to normal, the National Weather Service says.

As skies gradually become mostly sunny Friday afternoon, the temperature will fall into the low 40s, accompanied by strong gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour.

It will be clear, cold, and blustery overnight with lows in the 20s ahead of a clear and colder day on Saturday, Feb. 18, with a high temperature around the 40-degree mark.

Temperatures Saturday morning will be 25 to 35 degrees colder than they were 24 hours earlier. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

"It will go from feeling like late April to like mid-February in about 24 hours," according to AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

A return to warmer-than-normal temperatures follows for Sunday, Feb. 19, Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 20 through Tuesday, Feb. 21.

