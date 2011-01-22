New Storm System Could Bring Snowfall To Region

As a bitter blast of Arctic air takes hold in the region, a new storm system has the potential to bring the latest round of accumulating snowfall.

The system is on track for Tuesday, Jan. 25 into Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The days leading up to then will be dry and continued cold.

Saturday, Jan. 22 will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 20s and wind-chill values between zero degrees and 10 degrees.

Sunday, Jan. 23 will be partly sunny with a high around 30 degrees and the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's between 10 and 20 degrees.

Monday, Jan. 24 will be mostly sunny with the high in the upper 20s.

Clouds will thicken overnight into Tuesday, which will be overcast with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

There will be a chance of rain starting in the mid-afternoon Tuesday and continuing through the evening.

As the overnight temperature falls to the low 20s, any precipitation will change over to snow before the system is expected to push off the coast before sunrise on Wednesday.

It's too early to predict potential snowfall amounts as there is uncertainty surrounding the timing and strength of the storm system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

