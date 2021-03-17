New Storm Headed To Region Should Bring Winter Season's Final Round Of Snow

The final snowfall of what has been an active winter season of 2020-21 is expected just before the first day of spring.

The weather pattern up until then will be gray and dreary, but a bit milder temperature-wise on both St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 18.

Wednesday's high will climb into the mid to upper 40s with cloudy skies throughout the morning followed by some sun at times in the afternoon.

Showers and rain will arrive after noontime Thursday, which will be cloudy with a high temperature around 50 degrees. Rain could be heavy at times late in the afternoon and at night.

Overnight into Friday, March 19, as the temperature drops to around 30 degrees, the rain will change to light snow, with the potential for a coating to an inch of snowfall and between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall.

Precipitation will wind down around midday on Friday, with gradual clearing in the afternoon and a high temperature in the upper 30s.

There will be plenty of sunshine on the first day of spring on Saturday, March 20, with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

