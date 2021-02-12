New Storm Could Bring Mix Of Snow, Ice, Causing Power Outages, Treacherous Travel

There's been no shortage of snowfall this winter.

But the main threat for the next storm taking aim on the region looks like it could be ice, leading to the possibility of potentially major power outages from damage to power lines and trees as well as treacherous travel.

The time frame for the storm, which could also bring accumulating snow to areas farther north and inland, is Saturday night, Feb. 13 through Valentine's Day, Sunday, Feb. 14, and into Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15.

Leading up to the latest storm system, Friday, Feb. 12 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 20s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees. Clouds will increase during the afternoon.

Saturday, Feb. 13 will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high temperature in the upper 20s with wind-chill values again in the teens.

There will be a chance for snow near nightfall Saturday as the storm system nears. Snow could mix with sleet late Saturday into the early morning hours of Sunday.

New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible by daybreak for much of the region. Areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut could see up to 3 inches of snowfall. (See the image above.)

A mix of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is expected through around midday, followed by freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon into the evening.

The wintry mix could continue at times throughout the day Monday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 30 degrees.

There is some uncertainty surround the track and strength of the latest storm system.

