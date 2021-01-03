Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Weather

New Snowfall Projections Released For Storm That Will Sweep Through Region

Joe Lombardi
A look at projected snowfall totals from Sunday afternoon, Jan. 3 into early Monday morning, Jan. 4.
A look at projected snowfall totals from Sunday afternoon, Jan. 3 into early Monday morning, Jan. 4. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

New snowfall projections have been released for a storm system that will sweep through the region, bringing up to several inches of accumulation for areas inland from New York City and Long Island.

A look at the latest projected snowfall totals from Sunday afternoon, Jan. 3 into early Monday morning, Jan. 4 is shown in the image above, released early Sunday morning by the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory for much of the area from 9 a.m. Sunday into midnight Monday for areas north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Motorists in those areas should plan on slippery road conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s and wind-chill values between 25 and 30 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to become widespread in the early afternoon Sunday and continue through the evening before tapering off overnight.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

