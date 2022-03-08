Contact Us
New Snowfall Projections Released For Storm Taking Aim On Region

Joe Lombardi
New snowfall projections have been released for a winter storm taking aim on the region.

Snow is expected to develop prior to daybreak on Wednesday, March 9, and it will continue through the morning before mixing with rain at times in the afternoon, as the temperature rises to a high in the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

Generally, 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is now projected for much of the region with a coating to an inch near the coast, according to AccuWeather.com. (See the first image above.)

A total of 2 to 4 inches is possible farther north and inland, where the changeover to rain will happen later. But since the high temperature will be above freezing for much of the day, most of the accumulation could be on grassy surfaces.

Any lingering wintry mix will end early Wednesday evening.

Skies will gradually clear overnight into Thursday, March 10, which will be mostly sunny with the high temperature rebounding into the upper 40s to around 50.

The outlook for Friday, March 11 calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 50.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

