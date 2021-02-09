New Snowfall Projections Released For Quick-Moving Storm Moving Through Region

A quick-moving storm system arrived in the area just after daybreak on Tuesday, Feb. 9, bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the area and creating hazardous driving conditions in parts of the region.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 for the areas shown in the first image above.

The highest snow will be during the morning Tuesday, with snow tapering off by mid-afternoon.

Areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut are expected to see between 2 and 4 inches of accumulation.

North of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, between 2 and 6 inches is expected.

New York City, southern Westchester, and coastal Connecticut are expected to see 1-2 inches. Long Island should expect only a trace of snow.

For a look at snowfall projections throughout the region, click on both the second and third images above.

There will be another chance for snow Thursday, Feb. 11 into Friday, Feb. 12 during what has been an extremely active weather pattern.

In between the snowfall, Wednesday, Feb. 10 will be sunny with a high temperature around 30 degrees.

There is uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the late-week storm.

