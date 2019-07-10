New Round Of Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Will Sweep Through Area

A stretch of dry days will end when an approaching cold front brings a new round of thunderstorms and heavy rain to the area.

The storm system will arrive late in the day Thursday, July 11 and continue through the overnight into Friday, July 12.

Before that, we'll see another pleasant day with a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday, July 10 and a high temperature in the upper 80s,

Thursday will start out partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the low 80s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms starts at 2 p.m. Thursday. Storms become likely in the evening, with some of the storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

The showers and storms continue overnight into Friday morning. Between a half an inch to 1 inch of rain is possible. Locally higher amounts, along with flash flooding, are possible. (See image above for projections throughout the area.)

Friday will be partly sunny with a high at or near 85 degrees. There will be a chance for more showers and storms until around 4 p.m.

The passage of the cold front will lead to a picture perfect day on Saturday, July 13, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 80s.

The pleasant way will continue Sunday, July 14, which will be mostly sunny with a high again the upper 80s.

