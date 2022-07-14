New Round Of Stray Storms Possible Before Change Heading Into Weekend

A new round of scattered showers and storms is possible before skies clear heading into the weekend.

Thursday, July 14 will be partly sunny and warm with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

Stray showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, mainly this afternoon. A few storms may produce strong gusty winds.

Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight, leading to a sunny and pleasant day on Friday, July 15 with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Saturday, July 16 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

More unsettled weather could return Sunday, July 17 which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and into Sunday evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.