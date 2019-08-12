Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Weather

New Round Of Storms Will Bring Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Torrential Rainfall At Times

Joe Lombardi
A look at projected rainfall amounts for Tuesday, Aug. 13. through Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the projected forecast for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The high-pressure system that resulted in a pleasant weekend will hang around for one more day before it gets stormy.

Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will continue on Monday, Aug. 12, which will be mostly sunny, a bit more humid but again pleasant with a high in the low 80s.

A low-pressure system will then form along a frontal boundary that moves through.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 will start out mostly cloudy on a day in which the high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

The storm system will arrive after noontime Tuesday, with the potential for severe thunderstorms with heavy rain. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Monday morning.

There is also a flash flood threat for the area, with torrential rainfall likely at times.

The storm system could bring as much as 1.5 inches of rainfall to the region, with locally higher amounts possible. (See the first image above.)

Storm activity will continue throughout the afternoon and evening Tuesday before winding down overnight, at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

There's a chance for more showers through around 8 a.m. Wednesday. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Some uncertainty remains with the storm forecast, so check back to Daily Voice for updates.

