Breaking News: Family Displaced After House Fire Breaks Out In New City
New Round Of Showers, Thunderstorms Will End Stretch Of Sunny, Dry Days

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
The new round of showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday, June 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected high temperatures for Monday, June 24. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A new round of showers and thunderstorms will return to the area following a stretch of sunny and pleasant days.

Before the precipitation arrives, we will have one more dry day on Monday, June 24, which will be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 80s. (See second image above for projected high temps from throughout the region.) Winds will be calm and out of the southwest at around 6 miles per hour.

Showers arrive in the predawn hours on Tuesday, June 25. There will be more showers, along with patchy fog, throughout the morning, with thunderstorms possible through around 3 p.m. It will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Precipitation will taper off by late afternoon, with just a slight chance of more showers and thunderstorms through the late evening. Rainfall amounts of between a quarter to half of an inch are expected.

Seasonable weather returns on Wednesday, June 26, which will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

