Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Weather

New Round Of Severe Storms With Downpours, Damaging Winds, Lightning Will Sweep Through Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at the projected storm pattern for 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30.
A look at the projected storm pattern for 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

For the third straight day, a round of severe thunderstorms will move through the area during the evening commute.

The storms will include downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

The unsettled weather pattern that spawned tornadoes throughout the Midwest has triggered the stretch of storms in this region.

Thursday, May 30 will be similar to Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies during the day and a high temperature in the low 70s. There will be a chance of showers after 3 p.m.

Just like on Wednesday, the storms will arrive around 5 p.m. Thursday as another low-pressure system and cold front pushes through. Scattered storms will continue through around midnight.

The stormy stretch will finally end overnight as skies clear.

Friday, May 31 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 70s.

June will start with another mostly sunny day on Saturday with the high temperature once again in the mid to upper 70s. There could be a popup shower in the afternoon.

Sunday, June 2 will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 70s and a chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

